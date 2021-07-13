Pittsburgh Man Pleads Guilty in String of Armed Robberies across Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH - A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

True Kinnon, age 22, pleaded guilty to nine counts before United States District Judge William S. Stickman IV.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that Mr. Kinnon and his coconspirators committed seven armed robberies in Allegheny County from November 2018 through February 2019. All of these robberies were of businesses located throughout the City of Pittsburgh, and in Penn Hills, Turtle Creek, Oakmont, and Monroeville.

During many of these robberies, Mr. Kinnon and his coconspirators brandished firearms, including an assault-style rifle and a revolver, at employees and customers of the businesses, and took the money and personal property from both employees and customers.

Judge Stickman scheduled sentencing for November 16, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. Under the terms of the plea agreement, the parties agreed to a sentence of 14 years of incarceration, followed by three years of supervised release. Judge Stickman may either accept or reject this plea agreement.

Pending sentencing, Mr. Kinnon will remain incarcerated.

The Assistant United States Attorney Doug Maloney is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government