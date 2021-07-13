Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Man Pleads Guilty in String of Armed Robberies across Allegheny County

Posted by 
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NjCvZ_0auvtE1N00
Pittsburgh Man Pleads Guilty in String of Armed Robberies across Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH - A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

True Kinnon, age 22, pleaded guilty to nine counts before United States District Judge William S. Stickman IV.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that Mr. Kinnon and his coconspirators committed seven armed robberies in Allegheny County from November 2018 through February 2019. All of these robberies were of businesses located throughout the City of Pittsburgh, and in Penn Hills, Turtle Creek, Oakmont, and Monroeville.

During many of these robberies, Mr. Kinnon and his coconspirators brandished firearms, including an assault-style rifle and a revolver, at employees and customers of the businesses, and took the money and personal property from both employees and customers.

Judge Stickman scheduled sentencing for November 16, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. Under the terms of the plea agreement, the parties agreed to a sentence of 14 years of incarceration, followed by three years of supervised release. Judge Stickman may either accept or reject this plea agreement.

Pending sentencing, Mr. Kinnon will remain incarcerated.

The Assistant United States Attorney Doug Maloney is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government

Comments / 1

SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
60K+
Followers
3K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Penn Hills, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Oakmont, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Monroeville, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Turtle Creek, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robber#Guilty Plea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Indiana StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Indiana Cop Arrested as Felony-Level Peeping Tom

An investigation revealed that a police officer in southern Indiana filmed two women dressing in a private changing room. A recent Indiana State Police press release indicated that one of its detectives had begun investigating potential criminal misconduct allegations involving 40-year-old Adam Schneider, an officer with the New Albany Police Department.
Texas StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Texas: Ambulance Stolen with Paramedic and Patient Inside

Texas: Ambulance Stolen with Paramedic and Patient Insidetwitter. A firefighter and a patient were inside an ambulance when it was stolen by an armed suspect in Texas. Several tweets by the Huston Police department said the firefighter at the wheel was forced out of the ambulance at gunpoint and left at the side of the road.
Texas StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Tiny Texas Town Erupts in Gunfire: 4 Dead

Tiny Texas Town Erupts in Gunfire: 4 DeadCherokee County Sheriff's Office. Four people were fatally shot at a home in Texas this week. Three men met with one of the victims in the town of New Summerfield (population 1,100) under the pretense of purchasing a gun but planned to steal it.

Comments / 1

Community Policy