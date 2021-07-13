Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mclean County, IL

Rogal Poised To Join McLean County Board After Pyne Withdraws

By WGLT
wglt.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA McLean County Board candidate withdrew her candidacy for a vacant seat Monday, paving the way for the only other applicant to fill the post. Democrat Sally Pyne said a county GOP official asked her to apply for the vacant seat in District 4 that covers parts of west and northwest Normal. Pyne and Jim Rogal were the only candidates who filed to serve the remaining 17 months of Logan Smith’s term. Smith announced last month he was taking a job out of state.

www.wglt.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Normal, IL
Government
City
Normal, IL
Normal, IL
Elections
Mclean County, IL
Elections
Local
Illinois Elections
Local
Illinois Government
County
Mclean County, IL
Mclean County, IL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Barnett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Race#Mental Health#Illinois Senate#Mclean County Board#Gop#Democrats#The Normal Township Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Housing
News Break
Youtube
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy