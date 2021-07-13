Rogal Poised To Join McLean County Board After Pyne Withdraws

A McLean County Board candidate withdrew her candidacy for a vacant seat Monday, paving the way for the only other applicant to fill the post. Democrat Sally Pyne said a county GOP official asked her to apply for the vacant seat in District 4 that covers parts of west and northwest Normal. Pyne and Jim Rogal were the only candidates who filed to serve the remaining 17 months of Logan Smith’s term. Smith announced last month he was taking a job out of state.