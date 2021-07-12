Cancel
Airspace Link to Enable Drone Delivery Test for Continuation of Smart City Infrastructure System in Ontario, CA

Cover picture for the articleAirspace Link, Inc., announced it will oversee the testing of the safe integration of drones into the City of Ontario, California beginning this July. An event entitled “Tech on Tap” will be hosted on July 9 to celebrate the grand opening of a new “Connected and Convenient Community,” named New Haven; a new-construction, and resort-style, residential development from Brookfield Residential. This Ontario-based development is designed to be a connected community that will benefit from smart innovations, including drone delivery of food and beverages, packaged goods and other commercial services focused on forward-looking technology.

