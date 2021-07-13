Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

USA Mortgage opens first Hawaii office

By Janis L. Magin
Posted by 
Pacific Business News
Pacific Business News
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

USA Mortgage is a full-service mortgage originator licensed in 43 states and operates 185 locations in 25 states and Washington, DC.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Pacific Business News

Pacific Business News

Honolulu, HI
944
Followers
2K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pacific Business News provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pacific
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
Hawaii State
Hawaii Real Estate
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Usa Mortgage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real EstatePosted by
The Associated Press

Envoy Mortgage Hires Keith Becher as New Chief Operating Officer

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2021-- Leading national mortgage lender, Envoy Mortgage, is pleased to announce Keith Becher has joined the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Becher brings over 35 years of mortgage operations experience to Envoy and for the past seven years has served as COO of American Pacific Mortgage, a leading independent mortgage company with a nationwide branch network and over $20 billion of annual retail mortgage originations.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Arrowroot Family Office Expansion Into Liability Management And Residential And Commercial Mortgages By Adding Frank Henry

MARINA DEL RAY, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrowroot Family Office (AFO) announced today the addition of Frank Henry as the new Director of Financial Services, where he will lead Arrowroot's expansion into liability management, and residential and commercial mortgages. Frank will also serve on the investment committee for Arrowroot Real Estate Fund II, sub-advised by Roundhouse, focusing on multi-family housing opportunities in the Mountain West region of the US.Frank is a 45 year veteran of the Banking Industry. He recently concluded 22 years at Zions Bancorp affiliate California Bank & Trust where he was Executive Vice President of the Real Estate Division. He managed a team of experienced executives who collectively originated over $30 Billion of loans during this time. "Arrowroot exemplifies talent, merit, and grit. I'm excited to start this new chapter in my career alongside such an incredible and inspired team."Frank received his BA in 1972 from UCLA where he majored in Economics. Since then, his experiences within real estate transactions include multi-family (value add and construction), industrial, office, home building, and retail. With the appointment as Director of Financial Services, Frank will begin laying the foundation for Arrowroot Real Estate Fund III, which will proceed Arrowroot's Real Estate Fund II with Roundhouse."We couldn't be more excited to have Frank onboard. His depth of knowledge and experience will be invaluable to us and our clients as we look to broaden our services into areas such as lending and real estate." - Rob Santos CEO Arrowroot Family OfficeAbout Arrowroot Family OfficeArrowroot Family Office is an investment advisor and financial and tax planning firm. Arrowroot Family Office was designed with the goal of providing the family office approach to holistic wealth management, regardless of the client's net worth. With a deep belief in the transformative power of technology and collaboration, the principals and staff of Arrowroot Family Office provide a high level of service, transparency, and value to its clients. For more information, please visit www.arrowrootfamilyoffice.com.This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.
Connecticut StateHartford Business

Pennsylvania-based law firm opening first CT office

A Philadelphia-based law firm says it will open a new office in Stamford by the first of next month. According to officials with White and Williams LLP, the company’s first location in Connecticut is being set up at 9 West Broad St., near Stamford’s downtown. The 15,000-square-foot space will host eight attorneys providing legal services in areas including real estate, finance, insurance, labor and employment, commercial litigation and taxes and estates, they said.
Real EstatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Hunting for a house? Shop mortgage rates online before talking to a loan officer

Buying your first home has a seemingly endless number of steps involved, but learning how to get the best mortgage rate online is one you can easily tackle yourself. While some people may choose to work with a mortgage broker to find the best interest rate available, shopping for rates online is another great option— especially if you have a relatively straightforward financial profile.
Hawaii StateKHON2

AARP: Hawaii ranks first in nation for nursing home staff vaccinations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — New data on nursing home vaccination rates shows that nearly 84% of staff and about 86% of residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Hawaii. According to AARP, that’s the highest percentage in the nation for staff vaccinations. Nationally, 56.7% of health care workers in nursing homes...
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Hawaii island post office break-in intruders sought

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying those involved in a break-in at the Holualoa Post Office sometime between Saturday and Monday. Read more. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Realty ONE Group opens first Chicago office

Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors today, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of the first Chicago office, Realty ONE Group Leaders. As the third largest city in the country, and a city rife with opportunity and diverse real estate property types, Realty ONE Group Leaders specialize in a wide range of real estate segments, from luxury condos in the heart of downtown Chicago to multifamily investment properties and luxury single-family homes in the Northshore and surrounding suburbs. 
Businessfinextra.com

Vantage Point opens US office

Due to outstanding growth in the past year, Vantage Point has expanded its presence to the United States. Vantage Point Americas, Inc. will meet existing client demand in the region and will strengthen their position as a leading early careers global financial services consultancy firm. James Peterson joins from Northern...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Reitler Opens First West Coast Office In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt LLP, a full-service boutique law firm, has opened its first West Coast office in Los Angeles, California. This expansion reflects Reitler's national client base in the areas of venture capital, private equity, mergers & acquisitions, intellectual property, commercial litigation and entertainment matters.
Immigrationmpamag.com

How will immigration impact the mortgage market as Canada opens up?

In an otherwise flourishing mortgage market, the absence of one key demographic has been keenly noticed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic: new immigrants, traditionally a significant contributor to mortgage demand in Canada. The imposition of global travel restrictions, flight bans and border closures as the pandemic spread in...
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Motto Mortgage Lakeside Now Open In Nashville Metro Area

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage , an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Tennessee. Motto Mortgage Lakeside is now open in Hendersonville and serving all markets throughout the Volunteer State. Established by Justin Tucker, with more than 20...
Real EstateKPVI Newschannel 6

BestLendersFor.com Launches to Provide Real Time, Live Mortgage Rates and Rankings for USA Mortgage Lenders

WILMINGTON, Del., July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - BestLendersFor.com has launched into the United States, providing real time rankings, and mortgage rates to consumers Nationwide. The USA Mortgage Market has experienced a massive rebound recently as consumers recover from the economic pressure and residual effects of the lockdowns caused by the Covid-19 Pandemic. More consumers are now looking to move their existing homes, purchase new homes or refinance their existing home at better rates and find it difficult sometimes to pick the best lender to go with. BestLendersFor.com is a tool for consumers to eliminate that confusion. Through its own diligent research, extensive conversations with each lender, a review of each lenders consumer reviews and plugging into each lenders daily offered rates in real time, it will give consumers a one stop place to save time, money and headaches when it comes to trying to search and decide which of the hundreds of lenders to go with for their mortgage, purchase, or refinance needs.
Businesspharmaceutical-technology.com

The ZETA Group Expands its Global Operations with First Office in the USA

Biomanufacturing industry-leading facility design and engineering company ZETA has taken up a lease at Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd, PA. ZETA USA Inc., part of the ZETA Group of companies, with over 30 years of experience in delivering turnkey aseptic liquid process solutions, operates as an engineering and project management hub to bolster its on-site support for its growing portfolio of North American clients.

Comments / 0

Community Policy