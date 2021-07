Clarins Fairy Tale (01) 4-Color Eyeshadow Palette ($43.00 for 0.1 oz.) includes two matte shades and two shimmer shades, though one shimmer had micro-sparkle throughout and worked better with a dampened brush. The two mattes were a little powdery compared to other mattes in the formula that I’ve tried, but they were fairly pigmented and blendable. They lasted a decent length of time–in the grand scheme of things–but did not make it to the 12-hour mark as marketed.