Ola Electric Secures $100 Million Loan To Build Futurefactory
Up and coming EV giant Ola Electric has just announced that it has signed the largest longterm debt financing agreement in the Indian EV industry with the Bank of Baroda. The agreement between the two companies will span ten years, and amount to a whopping $100 million USD. The funding will go directly towards the construction of Ola's Futurefactory, a massive project which aims to be the largest EV manufacturing hub in the word.www.rideapart.com
