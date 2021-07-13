Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewiston, ME

Lewiston Planning Board approves hockey academy housing in cargo containers at The Colisée

By Adam Robinson
Sun-Journal
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWISTON — The Planning Board voted 6-1 Monday evening to approve the developmental review application to add bathroom and dormitories to The Colisee. In the board’s first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the board asked Steve Blais of Blais Civil Engineering and Brian Kenny, an employee of The Colisee, how the Birch Street facility would be able to house hockey academy players in modified cargo containers safely, what the bathroom situation would be for players and coaches, and other issues for over an hour.

www.sunjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ME
Lewiston, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cargo Containers#Hockey#Lewiston Planning Board#The Planning Board#Blais Civil Engineering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

South, North Korea reopen hotlines as leaders seek to rebuild ties

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - South and North Korea have restored hotlines that Pyongyang severed a year ago when ties deteriorated sharply, and the two countries' leaders are renewing efforts to rebuild relations, Seoul's presidential office said on Tuesday. The decision on the hotlines was made by South Korean President...

Comments / 0

Community Policy