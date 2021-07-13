Lewiston Planning Board approves hockey academy housing in cargo containers at The Colisée

LEWISTON — The Planning Board voted 6-1 Monday evening to approve the developmental review application to add bathroom and dormitories to The Colisee. In the board’s first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the board asked Steve Blais of Blais Civil Engineering and Brian Kenny, an employee of The Colisee, how the Birch Street facility would be able to house hockey academy players in modified cargo containers safely, what the bathroom situation would be for players and coaches, and other issues for over an hour.