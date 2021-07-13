Filing period winding down for most municipalities
Three people filed as candidates for re-election as the final week of the filing period for most local municipal elections began Monday. Aurora Mayor Clif Williams, Washington Park Commissioner Patrick Nash and Pantego Commissioner Reid Gelderman filed on Monday. The filing period for all Beaufort County municipalities except Belhaven ends at noon on Friday, July 16. Belhaven’s filing period begins July 26 and ends Aug. 13.www.thewashingtondailynews.com
