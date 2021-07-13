Cancel
Aurora, NC

Filing period winding down for most municipalities

By Brandon Tester
thewashingtondailynews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people filed as candidates for re-election as the final week of the filing period for most local municipal elections began Monday. Aurora Mayor Clif Williams, Washington Park Commissioner Patrick Nash and Pantego Commissioner Reid Gelderman filed on Monday. The filing period for all Beaufort County municipalities except Belhaven ends at noon on Friday, July 16. Belhaven’s filing period begins July 26 and ends Aug. 13.

