Stephen A. Smith Thinks 110-Degree Weather Is Better Than 70s

By Archer Parquette
milwaukeemag.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen A. Smith, host of ESPN’s “First Take,” made his long-awaited arrival in Milwaukee yesterday for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. If you haven’t been following this dumb saga, Smith and his fellow “First Take” hosts got in some hot water with Milwaukee viewers after a segment in June, during which Smith balked at the idea of traveling here (Exact quote: “Hell, no.”), and another host, Molly Qerim Rose, referred to Milwaukee as “terrible,” along with the other NBA finals destinations. This incident went viral – Milwaukeeans even put “Terrible City” on a T-shirt for charity – and Smith would later go on to say that he was referring to Milwaukee’s cold weather.

