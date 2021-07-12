Osborn, George

George "Tank" Osborn, 85, of Burlington, died at 12:13 AM Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House in West Burlington, IA. Born August 29, 1935, in Amory, MS, he was the son of Bennie and Nadine (Burns) Ausborn. On May 26, 1957, he married Theoma McKinney in Amory, MS. She preceded him in death on March 19, 2016. George worked for Ideal Ready Mix for 43 years. He was a member of Union Baptist Church Full Gospel Fellowship, where he was always donating his time and talents. He enjoyed singing in the church choir, being a deacon, driving the bus for the church, and assisting with the treasury and maintenance work. He was also a member of the Teamsters. George enjoyed hunting, fishing, singing, and loved playing sports, including: football, basketball and baseball. He was friendly and always willing to help anyone he met, he never knew a stranger. Survivors include his son, Melvin Osborn of Burnsville, MN; five daughter, Belinda (William) Walker of Elk Grove, CA, Beneda Keener of Burlington, Marlene Osborn of Houston, TX, Denise Osborn of Burlington and Sandra Osborn of Las Vegas, NV; seven grandchildren: William Walker III, Shon Osborn, Zachary Keener, Ezekiel Keener, Jacob Osborn, Allissa Osborn, Francesca Osborn; seven great-grandchildren: Zhamara Walker, Zayda Walker, Ziara Walker, William Walker IV, Ciel Keener, Evelyn Osborn and Ava Osborn; sister, Mabeline Gilleylen of Amory, MS; brother, Orlando Ausborn of Nesbit, MS; brother-in-law, Theodis (Ernestine) McKinney of Smithville, MS; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Bennie, Eulice and Otha Osborn; two sisters, one in infancy and Earlene Shaw; and one son, Larry Osborn. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home. The funeral service for Mr. Osborn will be 1:00 PM Friday, July 16, 2021, at Union Baptist Church Full Gospel Fellowship with Reverend Lawrence L. Manson officiating. Burial will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. Prugh Funeral Service is in care of the arrangements. A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting George's obituary at www.prughfuneral.com.