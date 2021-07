"Where an excess of power prevails, property of no sort is duly respected. No man is safe in his opinion, his person, his faculties, or his possessions." Beijing's intense regulatory crackdown on their own companies continued on Tuesday, driving the Hang Seng Index down another 4.22%, and the Shanghai Composite down 2.49% in addition to mounting losses that have been piling up since Friday. The mainland government has now implemented aggressive reforms targeting technology, real estate and education companies, forcing not just Chinese money out of their domestic marketplace but foreign investment to flee Chinese markets, which includes ADRs of Chinese companies listed in the U.S.