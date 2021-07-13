Gas prices up as demand hits record levels
Gas prices are up five cents this week in western Pennsylvania, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The average jumped to $3.29 a gallon. In New Castle, the average price is up two cents to $3.23.
The national average is $3.14.
The price of crude oil, which fluctuated last week following OPEC’s failure to reach an agreement on production increases, continues to be a dominant factor in determining how high prices will go this summer. Last week ended with higher crude prices than the start of the week, though still under $75 per barrel.
Peak summer driving season is in full swing as Americans hit the road to explore and gas prices are not backing down. Motorists are paying, on average, nearly a dollar more a gallon than last summer to fill up and close to 40 cents more than in 2019.
