Ultrahack and RobotsExperts are organizing Drone Tournament 2021
Launched in July, this international innovation tournament will assemble in late October, when the finals are organized in connection with the massive Assembly Summer ‘21 Fall Edition- event in Helsinki. The key objective of the tournament is to solve essential challenges regarding the utilization of drones, a.k.a. unmanned aerial minicopters. These challenges are especially related to equipment landing and precision flight in various demanding and changing environments. The contestants have an unprecedentedly wide spectrum of navigation- and sensor technology to utilize.uasweekly.com
