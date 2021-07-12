Live in the Meow with Cat Yoga at Sip & Purr
I rather ungracefully position my lower body into a low lunge – awkwardly, because I need to be mindful where I land my foot. My new furry lioness friend Rosie nonchalantly lounges on the top part of my yoga mat, doing her own version of therapeutic mind-body work. Another new feline pal, Angel, has decided to plant herself on my jacket on the floor next to me. Then up struts handsome gray-and-white Smokey, stepping across my mat, completely ignoring the fact that I’m trying to get some exercise here.www.milwaukeemag.com
