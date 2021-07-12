Live in the Meow with Cat Yoga at Sip & Purr

This pretty girl is Tika, a 1-year-old Husky mix. She has been in and out of a couple homes due to her Husky energy and temperament, and would love to find her fur-ever family. Her previous owners didn’t have enough time for training and exercise, but Tika is a sweet girl who loves people. She loves to spend time outside and would like to learn how to play with a ball and do dog stuff. She’s been around other dogs and cats and is potty and crate trained. A home with yard and a lot of room to run would be best for this working girl!