Live in the Meow with Cat Yoga at Sip & Purr

By Ann Christenson
milwaukeemag.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI rather ungracefully position my lower body into a low lunge – awkwardly, because I need to be mindful where I land my foot. My new furry lioness friend Rosie nonchalantly lounges on the top part of my yoga mat, doing her own version of therapeutic mind-body work. Another new feline pal, Angel, has decided to plant herself on my jacket on the floor next to me. Then up struts handsome gray-and-white Smokey, stepping across my mat, completely ignoring the fact that I’m trying to get some exercise here.

