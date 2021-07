Last month, in a camp filled with 100 of the country’s best high school basketball stars, Coppell’s Ryan Agarwal shined bright. The 6-6 wing made the top 30 — the “cream of the crop,” as it’s known — at the Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas. When the camp was finished, all 30 of the recruits were gifted a non-fungible token (NFT) — a looping highlight video that acts as a digital trading card — by BallerTV, the company that broadcast the camp.