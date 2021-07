Dior Pink Glow (02) Dior Forever Couture Luminizer ($48.00 for 0.21 oz.) is a very light pink with warmer undertones and a smooth, metallic sheen. It was slightly more intense than other shades in the formula, though it didn’t emphasize my skin’s natural texture. The consistency was smooth, firmer, and felt almost stiff to the touch, but it picked up particularly well with a brush that I didn’t notice any texture firmness during application.