Camps, visits, tournaments...oh my! After being sidelined in 2020, local athletes enjoy return to normalcy this summer

If you try to compare last summer to this summer, Devin Lockerby said there’s no comparison to be made. For the rising senior at Faribault High School, 2021 has felt like the information and activity of two summers has been packed into one. Lockerby, an offensive and defensive lineman for the Falcons’ football team, has drawn Division I interest throughout the summer and ended his recruitment last week by committing to play at North Dakota State.