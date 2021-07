Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop Extra Toppings Pressed Powder Shadow Quad ($9.00 for 0.21 oz.) includes a shimmery, pale pink, shimmery pink with green-gold shift, matte pink-coral, and matte brown. The lightest, shimmery pink shade was the only one I had any issues with; it was sheerer, drier, and harder to work with, though for those who use fingertips, dampened brushes, or would prefer it sheer, it may be workable.