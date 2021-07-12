Cancel
Saint Mary Parish, LA

DERICK AUCOIN

By Editorial
Franklin Banner-Tribune
 18 days ago

Derick J. Aucoin, 51, a native of Amelia and resident of Amelia Courthouse, Virginia, died April 15, 2020, at Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Jodi Aucoin of Amelia Courthouse, Virginia; two children, Morgan Aucoin of Aylett, Virginia and Byran Tellier of Henrico, Virginia; two grandsons; his father, Douglas Aucoin of Amelia; a sister, Lisa Swiber of Morgan City; two brothers, Mark Aucoin of Morgan City and Jude Aucoin of Amelia; and a host of other relatives.

