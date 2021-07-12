Cancel
MLB

2021 MLB Home Run derby: Pete Alonso defends his crown, while Shohei Ohtani shines in slugfest at Coors Field

Las Cruces Sun-News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMets slugger Pete Alonso retained his Home Run Derby crown, defeating Trey Mancini in the final round on Monday night at Coors Field in Denver. Alonso came out of the gate with a record 35 home runs in the first round and made it look easy, defeating Juan Soto in the semifinals. His 23rd homer of the final round walked it off against Mancini, the Orioles star who missed the 2020 season with colon cancer.

Related
Posted by
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani girlfriend: Angels star rumored to be dating Kamalani Dung

Shohei Ohtani is rumored to be dating Kamalani Dung. There’s plenty of nicknames for Shohei Ohtani. “Shotime,” “The Greatest Sho on Earth,” “Sho Off,” and the list truly is growing every day. But does Shohei have a “Sho-bae”? (Let me get these jokes off, please!) The answer is: a strong...
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBwmleader.com

Mets teammates and others around MLB react to Pete Alonso’s Home Run Derby victory

What Mets could offer Cubs for Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel trade? | Rumors and Rumblings | Baseball Night in NY. On BNNY, Jim Duquette talks about a potential Mets trade involving the Cubs, and what it might take to not only get slugger Kris Bryant, but also star reliever, Craig Kimbrel. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area’s professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: 6 All-Stars we could see traded to Queens this month

The New York Mets may not acquire an All-Star player this month via trade, but who knows? All-Stars aren’t off-limits. And the Mets, who could use a boost at the plate and on the mound, are a candidate to potentially pull off one of the bigger blockbuster trades of the summer.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBPosted by
NESN

J.D. Martinez Had Nickname For Shohei Ohtani When He Met Angels Star

J.D. Martinez is constantly marveling at Shohei Ohtani. Given the opportunity to meet him, the Boston Red Sox slugger cashed in on the opportunity to share the nickname he has for the Los Angeles Angels star. “I said, ‘Oh, Babe Ruth. Nice to meet you, too,'” Martinez said Monday, via...
MLBrockydailynews.com

American League, Shohei Ohtani Take All In All-Star Game At Coors Field – CBS Denver

DENVER (AP) — A Sho-case for Shohei Ohtani became a grand stage for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., too. Ohtani unleashed his 100 mph heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win in becoming baseball’s first two-way All-Star, Guerrero rocked Coors Field with a 468-foot home run and the American League breezed 5-2 Tuesday night for its eighth straight victory.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

The Coors Field Home Run Derby did not disappoint

The Home Run Derby at Coors Field did not disappoint. MLB turned off the humidor and let the balls fly through the Rocky Mountain air — and boy did they fly. Juan Soto hit the longest home run of the night with a 520 foot bomb that demolished the previous Home Run Derby record [VIDEO].

