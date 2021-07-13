Cancel
The Native Joy of ‘Rutherford Falls’ will Continue with a Second Season at Peacock

Cover picture for the articleRutherford Falls – alongside Saved By the Bell, Girls 5Eva, and A.P. Bio – will join Peacock’s sophomore cast of original content, as the small-town sitcom has just been renewed for a second season. The Sierra Teller Ornelas (Superstore, Splitting Up Together), Ed Helms (The Office, The Hangover) and Mike Schur (The Good Place, Parks and Recreation) created comedy stood as a groundbreaking moment for Native representation in television comedy both on and off-screen when it premiered this spring.

