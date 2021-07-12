Johnson, Lula Mae

Lula Mae Johnson, 90, was born April 27, 1931, daughter of the late Charlie Cook and Essie Pearl Cook. On September 28, 1946 she married William Arthur Jackson through this union six children were born. She accepted Christ at an early age and later became a member of Antioch MBC. On September 26, 2002, she married General Lee Johnson Sr. and joined House of Prayer and Deliverance. She leaves to cherish her memories, three daughters; Helen Cox, Marie Cook and Lillie Perry. Five sons; Charlie James Jackson, James Charles (Lisa) Jackson, John David Jackson, General Lee Johnson Jr. and Billy Johnson. One sister; Ruby Payton and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel, Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at St. John MBC Cemetery in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.