Anthony Vaccarello and his Saint Laurent team selected yet another spectacular location to present their latest collection. This time they even took part in creating the location with a special pavilion like structure commissioned from artist Doug Aitken. The pavilion created for the Summer 2022 menswear runway by Saint Laurent is located on the island of Isola Della Certosa in Venice. The structure is to remain by the end of the month during Biennale of Architecture in Venice and is to serve for upcoming events supported by the maison.