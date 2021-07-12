How now, tiny cow? Bangladesh bovine hopes to break size record
A farm in Bangladesh is home to Rani, a miniature cow who doesn’t eat much and is so light that it can be carried around.July 12, 2021.www.nbcnews.com
A farm in Bangladesh is home to Rani, a miniature cow who doesn’t eat much and is so light that it can be carried around.July 12, 2021.www.nbcnews.com
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0