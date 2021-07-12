Cancel
How now, tiny cow? Bangladesh bovine hopes to break size record

NBC News
NBC News
Cover picture for the articleA farm in Bangladesh is home to Rani, a miniature cow who doesn’t eat much and is so light that it can be carried around.July 12, 2021.

NBC News

NBC News

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

#Bangladesh#Cow#Miniature
