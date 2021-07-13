Cancel
Best-selling author inspecting a cramped $650 Sydney apartment reveals the extraordinary response her real estate agent had when she pointed out a major design flaw

By Miriah Davis
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

A best-selling author has shared the extraordinary response she got from a real-estate agent after asking about fridge space at an apartment inspection in Sydney.

Flex Mami relayed her inspection nightmare in a video uploaded to TikTok, where she claimed the kitchen of the $650 property didn't have space for a fridge.

'So my lease is up and I've been looking for a place to live and I've got T-minus no time to find it,' she said, filming from her car.

'So I've been going to house inspection, after house inspection, after inspection.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37qZpR_0auvpC7500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KIgLg_0auvpC7500

'I went to go see an apartment that was $650 a week,' she continued.

'Why do I walk into the apartment and see no place for a fridge?'

Pointing out the design flaw to the real estate agent she asked what the previous tenants did to accommodate the layout.

Claiming the agent said the tenants 'never mentioned' their trouble finding a space for the fridge, she asked the realtor for her suggestions.

'She says, do you know what could work really well?' Claimed Flex Mami.

'Put the fridge in the living area.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fIaMi_0auvpC7500
Flex Mami aka Lillian Ahenkan is a DJ, influencer, podcaster, best-selling author and a former Big Brother '21 contestant

She then looks into the camera where she pauses and laughs after recounting the experience.

Flex Mami, also known as Lillian Ahenkan, is as a DJ, influencer, podcaster and best-selling author of the book 'The Success Experiment'.

At the beginning of 2021 she completed a brief stint as a Big Brother contestant, being voted off the show after surviving only two episodes.

