Los Angeles, CA

Owner Cuts Pit Bull’s Throat at LA Animal Services Shelter After ‘Managed Intake’ Rejection

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong the most egregious of these fallacies and political deceptions is “managed intake” -- now-championed by LAAS Assistant GM Annette Ramirez. Here’s how it worked on May 26, 2021, involving a man estimated in his late 20’s to early 30’s who brought a Pit Bull to the South Los Angeles shelter, according to the shelter supervisor’s Critical Incident Report, employees’ statements, and City documents.  (Names of shelter employees are not included to protect their privacy and emphasis is added.)  

