Isn’t it Time to Stop Looking Away?

Bezos has $210 billion in the kitty and among the nearly 1,000 giving pledge billionaires, probably a trillion in giving pledge money. So, the thing about this program, is it helps people who want to live and work here but can't afford to live here. By purchasing places at above market, if necessary to get greedy landlords out, we can lower the price of housing through a robust and rapacious acquisition campaign. And all the units will be modern, clean IKEA style designs.