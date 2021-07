Well, yesterday was a trip. The Chicago Blackhawks traded Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers after 16 seasons with the club. It’s still hard, from a fan perspective, to wrap my head around the idea that Keith will not finish his career with the Blackhawks. He seemed like one of three sure-fire players from the modern-era Blackhawks that would play their entire career in Chicago. Now there are just two. Even at that, there’s no guarantees.