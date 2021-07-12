Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Councilmember Ridley-Thomas re. Mayor Garcetti’s Nomination as Ambassador to India

citywatchla.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI salute him for his notable contributions to Los Angeles - and respect his commitment to continued public service. While a disruption in leadership will bring unanticipated challenges – transition also creates room for ingenuity and opportunity. It is incumbent upon the City Council to lean into this change, and work with collective nimbleness, perseverance, compassion, and the pursuit of justice, to address the myriad of issues facing this city – of which the homelessness crisis and recovery from the pandemic remain front and center. In the end, It’s all about leadership.

citywatchla.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden rolls dice by getting more aggressive on vaccines

President Biden ’s new, more aggressive approach to pressure reluctant or unwilling people to get vaccinated is a risky political play for a president who put defeating the coronavirus at the center of his agenda — though it could also come with a big payoff. It's a decision the White...

Comments / 0

Community Policy