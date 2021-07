MEQUON — What many hoped would be an upcoming school year resembling prepandemic times with far fewer COVID-19 precautions is now being called into doubt. At the end of the last school year, the rate of positive COVID cases was steadily dropping while the number of those vaccinated continued to climb. The Centers for Disease Control relaxed indoor mask requirements and while area school districts did not eliminate the face covering requirement for students and staff, many looked forward to the upcoming school year with hope.