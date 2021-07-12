Cancel
Kayaker Rescued From Dam’s Recirculating Current (Video)

By Paddling Magazine Staff
paddlingmag.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky paddler Kevin O’Brien was sitting in an eddy above a low-head dam when, up ahead, he noticed another kayaker drop over the horizon line. A low-head hydro dam (or “weir”) is a barrier across the width of the river that alters both the flow and the characteristics of the water. These weirs—defined as being less than 5 meters in height—are used as a means of controlling the flow of water for outlets of lakes, ponds, and reservoirs.

