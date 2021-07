The Stanley Cup is out of commission for the week and we now know why. In case you haven’t heard by now, Lord Stanley’s mug was banged up pretty badly during the Lightning’s boat parade, with the top getting very dented in what was apparently a complete accident. According to Lightning GM Julien BriseBois, the Stanley Cup suffered an ‘upper-body injury’ when one of the players attempted to pick it up but dropped it. Sounds like an honest fluke!