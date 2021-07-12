Back in Iowa, Tristan Wirfs reflects on rookie season with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, looks ahead to 2021 year

Episode 11 of Talkin’ Birdy — our Falcons podcast here at SportsTalkATL — is here. Matt Karoly, Alex Lord, and Jake Gordon continue the NFC South series breaking down the Falcons division rivals. This week, the hosts are joined by Trevor Sikkema, who is a Senior NFL Writer at The Draft Network, as they discuss a bevy of topics regarding the miraculous turnaround from Tampa Bay, who were heading into their bye week 7-5 last season. Sikkema is a draft guy at heart, so to hear his perspective on the Bucs and Falcons’ 2021 draft classes is worth the price of admission alone — hint: good news for Atlanta fans. We discuss more about Tampa’s roster and Trevor’s thoughts on both team’s 2021 outlook. You can find Talkin’ Birdy wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. You can also watch the episode on our YouTube channel below. Don’t forget to like and subscribe!