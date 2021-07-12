One Piece Episode 983 Release Date

Based on Ken Wakui’s Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Tokyo Revengers’ is a science-fiction action anime that follows an unambitious 26-year old man named Takemichi Hanagaki whose life takes an unprecedented turn when he learns the harsh truth about his girlfriend, Hinata Tachibana, and her brother, Naoto’s untimely death. However, even before he could even fully grasp the reality, he gets transported twelve years into the past and informs Naoto of the approaching doom. His actions lead to unthinkable consequences, and upon realizing the responsibilities that his newfound knowledge has thrust on him, the young man finally finds some purpose in his life and begins to infiltrate the Tokyo Manji Gang to alter the past and present with the hope of saving Hinata.