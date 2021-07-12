Cancel
One Piece Episode 983 Release Date

thecinemaholic.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘One Piece’ episode 983, titled ‘The Samurai Warriors’ Earnestness! The Straw Hats Land at Onigashima!’, is set to release on July 18, 2021. It is produced by Toei Animation Studio, which also created other well-known anime like ‘Dorohedoro’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki are currently affiliated with the series as directors, and Shōji Yonemura is overseeing the scriptwriting. Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi provided the music.

