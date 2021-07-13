Cancel
FBI: Most Wanted season 3 spoilers: Alexa Davalos new series regular

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a new, official addition to the FBI: Most Wanted season 3 team — are you ready for Alexa Davalos to enter the mix?. According to a new report from Deadline, The Man in the High Castle actress has been brought on board as a new series regular. With that being said, the Dick Wolf series is not exactly bursting at the seams to give you additional details. What we can say for now is that she will be a prominent part of Jess’ team and that is about it.

