FBI: Most Wanted season 3 spoilers: Alexa Davalos new series regular

Coming up on tomorrow night’s The Flash season 7 episode 17, be prepared to see the grand debut of a comic character in Bart Allen!. With that being said, this isn’t going to be the exact same iteration of Bart that you’ve seen in the comics. There are clear differences that will be clear right away, but we understand some of them — the writers wanted to give XS a sibling, and also likely create a character they could use again. We’ll see him through the end this season, and could prove very-much useful in the battle against Godspeed.