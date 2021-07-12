Cancel
Blue Bloods season 12: Why the later premiere date?

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you missed the news earlier today, Blue Bloods season 12 now has an official premiere date at CBS! With that being said, it’s happening a little later than expected. With the exception of last year (obviously caused by the virus), every other premiere has aired within the calendar month of September. However, this time around we’re seeing the Tom Selleck series come on starting on Friday, October 1. Yes, you can argue that it’s just one day into a new month, but in the past, CBS would still work it so that the show launched on the final Friday of September. Something is different here.

