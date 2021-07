In a tournament where most former champions went out early, Belmont’s Jim Cilley made it all the way to the semifinals and it took the defending champion to take him down. No. 10 Cilley (Laconia Country Club) won his quarterfinal match on Friday morning against No. 31 Cameron Sheedy of Windham CC (2 and 1), but fell just shy of a spot in the 118th State Amateur Championship final with a loss to No. 11 James Pleat (Nashua CC), 3 and 1, on Friday afternoon at North Conway CC.