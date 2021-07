There are a couple of exciting things to point out in today’s Blue Bloods season 12 update, from a behind-the-scenes photo to guest-star news!. Luckily, both of these things are encompassed in a new photo from executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor, which you can see below. She wrote the premiere episode entitled “Hate is Hate,” and it makes sense that she would be on set watching some of the action go down. She also managed to get a fun photo of series star Donnie Wahlberg (Danny) alongside returning guest star Callie Thorne, who plays the part of Maggie the medium.