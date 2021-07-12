Man accused of starting warehouse fire held without bond

LAS CRUCES - After a man allegedly set two Las Cruces locations on fire, a district court judge elected to keep the 71-year-old man behind bars as he awaits trial. Billy Gene King, 71, was arrested last week after fire investigators say he started a fire outside a downtown warehouse on July 5. The fire scorched the building's side — causing about $20,000 worth of damage, according to fire investigators— but did not spread to neighboring homes.