Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Man accused of starting warehouse fire held without bond

Las Cruces Sun-News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES - After a man allegedly set two Las Cruces locations on fire, a district court judge elected to keep the 71-year-old man behind bars as he awaits trial. Billy Gene King, 71, was arrested last week after fire investigators say he started a fire outside a downtown warehouse on July 5. The fire scorched the building's side — causing about $20,000 worth of damage, according to fire investigators— but did not spread to neighboring homes.

www.lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Government
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#Vandalism#Arson#The Las Cruces Sun News#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy