Coconino County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 17:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 539 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ash Fork and moving moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ash Fork. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

