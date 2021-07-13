Cancel
Mora County, NM

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mora by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 18:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mora FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE LUNA BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL MORA COUNTY At 639 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms ended over the Luna Fire burn scar and Mora River. Up to 0.82 inches of rain have fallen, including 0.60 inches on the burn scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact Forest Roads 76, 153 and 438, East Fork Luna Creek, Rio de La Olla, and the Mora River along State Road 121 to Chacon and south towards Holman. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the Luna Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Luna Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chacon and Holman. The Mora River will be impacted by dangerous water levels from the Luna Fire burn scar southward to Cleveland, and hazardous water levels further south to Watrous. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

