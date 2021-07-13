Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cabell, Mason, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report severe weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Cabell; Mason; Putnam The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Gallia County in southeastern Ohio Mason County in western West Virginia Northeastern Cabell County in central West Virginia Northwestern Putnam County in western West Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 840 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Buffalo, or 12 miles northwest of Winfield, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Point Pleasant, Gallipolis, Buffalo, Henderson, Leon, Grimms Landing, Gallopolis Ferry, Southside, Fraziers Bottom and Ashton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH