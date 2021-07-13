Cancel
Geauga County, OH

Flood Advisory issued for Geauga by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Geauga FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN GEAUGA AND NORTHERN PORTAGE COUNTIES At 835 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ravenna, Kent, Streetsboro, South Russell, Middlefield, Garrettsville, Burton, Mantua, Chesterland, Aurora, Parkman, Chagrin Falls, Huntsburg, Claridon, Windham, Hiram, Bainbridge, Hunting Valley, Brady Lake and Sugar Bush Knolls. Geauga County Sheriff Dispatch reports areas of high water and minor flooding in the middle and southern portions of the county. Portage County Emergency Management reported flooding in areas of northern Portage County from Ravenna and northeast.

