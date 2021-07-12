Cancel
Henry County, OH

Flood Advisory issued for Henry by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Henry The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern De Kalb County in northeastern Indiana Lagrange County in northeastern Indiana Northeastern Noble County in northeastern Indiana Steuben County in northeastern Indiana Southeastern St. Joseph County in southwestern Michigan Northwestern Defiance County in northwestern Ohio Fulton County in northwestern Ohio Northern Henry County in northwestern Ohio Williams County in northwestern Ohio * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 459 PM EDT, Doppler radar and spotter reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible in a very short time. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Angola, Bryan, Wauseon, Archbold, Montpelier, Swanton, Butler, Lagrange, Delta, Waterloo, Fremont, Edgerton, West Unity, Hamilton, Pioneer, Stryker, Fayette, Edon, Holiday City and Edgerton In Williams County.

