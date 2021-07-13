Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Toombs, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery; Toombs; Wheeler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR TOOMBS...SOUTHEASTERN WHEELER AND SOUTHERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM EDT At 839 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Plant Hatch to near Graham, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Lyons, Vidalia, Uvalda, Ailey, Higgston, Santa Claus, Alston, Center, Toombs Central, Ohoopee, New Branch, Ponderosa, McNatt Falls, South Thompson, English Eddy, Rock Springs, Cedar Crossing, Johnson Corner, Charlotteville and Grays Landing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH