Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Toombs, Wheeler by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery; Toombs; Wheeler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR TOOMBS...SOUTHEASTERN WHEELER AND SOUTHERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM EDT At 839 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Plant Hatch to near Graham, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Lyons, Vidalia, Uvalda, Ailey, Higgston, Santa Claus, Alston, Center, Toombs Central, Ohoopee, New Branch, Ponderosa, McNatt Falls, South Thompson, English Eddy, Rock Springs, Cedar Crossing, Johnson Corner, Charlotteville and Grays Landing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wheeler County, GA
City
Ailey, GA
County
Montgomery County, GA
County
Toombs County, GA
City
Alston, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Preparedness#Uvalda Ailey#Ponderosa#Grays Landing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy