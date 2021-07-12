Cancel
Billie Eilish Knows You Think She’s in Her ‘Flop Era’

By Glenn Rowley
Billie Eilish took to social media on Sunday night (July 11) to clap back at haters who dissed her latest music. Set to her new single "NDA," the pop singer posted a TikTok video of herself rolling her eyes and grinning to onscreen text that reads, "is it just me or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now..."

94.5 PST

94.5 PST

