Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Flamboyant Billionaire Branson Reaches the Edge of Space

By Paul Caine
Posted by 
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgin Galactic founder Richard Branson just became the first billionaire to fly his own spacecraft to the edge of space. On Sunday, the winged rocket ship VSS Unity was carried by a mothership to around 50,000 feet before detaching and then blasting to a peak altitude of 57 miles above the Earth’s surface before returning to land. The entire trip took roughly an hour and afforded Branson and his three fellow passengers — employees at Virgin Galactic rather than paying passengers — a view of the curvature of the Earth and several minutes of weightlessness.

news.wttw.com

Comments / 0

WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Shuttle#Other Space#Vss Unity#Spacex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
Related
Aerospace & DefenseDice Insights

What Blue Origin, SpaceX Pay Software Engineers in New Space Race

Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos launching himself into space aboard a self-funded rocket generated an enormous number of headlines. Having spent billions of dollars to get to that point, Bezos made it clear he’s willing to spend billions more through his space company, Blue Origin, to launch more rockets. Meanwhile,...
Aerospace & DefenseInverse

Look: China's new Mars rover returns latest batch of stunning images

On May 14, 2021, the China National Space Agency (CNSA) achieved another major milestone when the Tianwen-1 lander successfully soft-landed on Mars, making China the second nation in the world to land a mission on Mars and establish communications from the surface. Shortly thereafter, China National Space Agency (CNSA) shared...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos offers to cover $2 billion in NASA costs for lunar lander contract

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos on Monday offered to cover billions of dollars of NASA costs in exchange for a contract to build a lunar lander to land astronauts on the moon. Bezos said Blue Origin would waive all payments up to $2 billion from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in the current and next two government fiscal years. Blue Origin would also fund its own pathfinder mission to low-Earth orbit, according to Bezos. In return, the company requested a fixed-priced contract from the government agency.
Aerospace & Defenseerrorsofenchantment.com

Sir Richard Branson Should Pay His Own Way Into Space Instead Of Robbing New Mexicans

The following appeared on July 21, 2021 in The Federalist:. The world is in awe that billionaire Sir Richard Branson has finally accomplished his 17-year goal of achieving spaceflight. On July 11, 2021, Virgin Galactic’s spaceship Unity reached 53.5 miles above the Earth with a crew including Branson. They spent a few minutes in zero gravity and returned safely to the runway of Spaceport America near the small town of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. Congratulations!
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Virgin Galactic Stock Flew Higher Today

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE), the high-profile space tourism company, closed Monday 3.5% higher. The move seemed to be related to some news that came out just before the weekend. So what. Late Friday afternoon, CNBC reported that Virgin Galactic's former CEO, George Whitesides, will be an important passenger...
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

US makes it harder for Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson to be called astronaut

When billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson went to space in their private suborbital flights earlier this month, the space tourists were called commercial astronauts by many. But the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has tightened its definition of the word “astronaut”, making it harder for people like Bezos and Branson to be called commercial astronauts.
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

Bezos says he is now willing to invest in a Moon lander—here’s why

Jeff Bezos published an open letter to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Monday morning and offered to pay more than $2 billion to get the agency's Human Landing System program "back on track." In effect, the founder of Blue Origin and world's richest person says he will self-invest in a lunar lander because NASA does not have the money to do so.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
InsideHook

The Space Launch With the Biggest Stakes Is Actually Happening This Friday

For the last few weeks, news of space exploration has been dominated by news of (cue deep voice) Billionaires In Space. And while both Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic’s efforts for orbital tourism have each been in the works for years, with plenty of ups and downs, they’re less about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and more about getting more people into outer space, depending on how you define it.
Bangor, MEBangor Daily News

Bezos and Branson accomplished what a chimpanzee did in 1961

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Matt Kane of Bangor is a paralegal. The space flights of Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson have been heavily covered in the news lately...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Dutch teen on Blue Origin flight to space told Jeff Bezos he’s never used Amazon

A Dutch teenager who became the youngest space traveler after travelling on board Blue Origin’s rocket last week says he told his co-passenger Jeff Bezos that he’d never ordered anything from Amazon.Oliver Daemen, the 18-year-old physics student, was one of the passengers who accompanied Mr Bezos along with his brother Mark Bezos and 82-year-old aviator Wally Funk, who became the oldest person to go to space. The 11-minute trip went 100km above Earth’s sea level, out of the planet’s atmosphere.“I told Jeff, like, I’ve actually never bought something from Amazon. And he was like, ‘oh, wow, it’s [been] a long...
Aerospace & DefenseSilicon Republic

Musk’s SpaceX to launch NASA’s Europa mission for $178m

NASA has selected SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket to launch the Europa Clipper mission, which will see the space agency assess Jupiter’s moon for potential to sustain life. NASA has awarded SpaceX a contract worth $178m to provide launch services for its first mission to conduct detailed investigations of Jupiter’s moon Europa.

Comments / 0

Community Policy