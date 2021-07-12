Flamboyant Billionaire Branson Reaches the Edge of Space

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson just became the first billionaire to fly his own spacecraft to the edge of space. On Sunday, the winged rocket ship VSS Unity was carried by a mothership to around 50,000 feet before detaching and then blasting to a peak altitude of 57 miles above the Earth’s surface before returning to land. The entire trip took roughly an hour and afforded Branson and his three fellow passengers — employees at Virgin Galactic rather than paying passengers — a view of the curvature of the Earth and several minutes of weightlessness.