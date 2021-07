Eberlein Drive proved why it is the No. 1 seed in the Wichita Region of The Basketball Tournament, and it came at the Stillwater Stars’ dismay. Eberlein Drive throttled the Stars 119-67 on Sunday night in TBT’s second round. There was no grandiose comeback to be had like the Stars pulled off Saturday night. From whistle to whistle, it was all Eberlein Drive.