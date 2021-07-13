Cancel
Austin, TX

Zwiener joins effort to break House quorum

San Marcos Daily Record
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Rep. Erin Zwiener (D-Driftwood) joined Texas House Democrats effort to break quorum when the House of Representatives reconvenes Tuesday morning by leaving the state. Texas Democrats announced Monday they were leaving the state in an attempt to block Republican-led voting legislation from being passed during the current special-called legislative session. At least 51 of the 67 Democratic representatives — the number needed to break quorum — were in the process of leaving the state Monday afternoon with a majority boarding a chartered flight from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to Washington D.C., according to The Texas Tribune.

www.sanmarcosrecord.com

