When the first trailer dropped for the new movie Pig, a lot of people had the same reaction. The story, about a man who goes on a journey to recover his truffle hunting pig seemed like a wild premise for a film, and so it was little shock that the lead in the film was being played by Nicolas Cage. At this point, Cage has made a career of starring in a long series of offbeat films. But based on the reviews for the new movie, Pig is something a little different. Some of Cage's recent work has been seen as disposable by critics, but Pig is apparently quite good.